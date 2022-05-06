Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Price Target Raised to $116.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RHP. StockNews.com cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.67.

NYSE RHP traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,862. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52 week low of $68.64 and a 52 week high of $101.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.79.

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($1.38). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 1,684.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.91) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RHP. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 298,621.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,102,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,293 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 776.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,296,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,242,000 after buying an additional 2,034,749 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $44,962,000. Aew Capital Management L P grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 229.5% in the 4th quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 565,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,036,000 after buying an additional 394,100 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 861,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,143,000 after acquiring an additional 359,156 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

