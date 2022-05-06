S.Finance Price Reaches $0.10 on Top Exchanges (SFG)

S.Finance (SFG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. S.Finance has a total market cap of $8,826.73 and $138,274.00 worth of S.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One S.Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000289 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, S.Finance has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,011.68 or 0.99999323 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00029907 BTC.

S.Finance Profile

S.Finance (SFG) is a coin. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2020. S.Finance’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,903 coins. S.Finance’s official Twitter account is @SFinanceEx . S.Finance’s official website is s.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “S.Finance is a DeFi project, which starts as offering a stable currency exchange service. Compared with UniSwap, S.Finance adopts StableSwap market maker algorithm, similar to Curve, which is smoother than UniSwap algorithm and can achieve low slippage. “

