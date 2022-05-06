Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABRP) Announces $1.63 Quarterly Dividend

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABRP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Sunday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.625 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $6.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.
Shares of SABRP traded down $1.52 on Friday, hitting $115.21. 1,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,554. Sabre has a 1 year low of $98.07 and a 1 year high of $189.77.
About Sabre (Get Rating)
