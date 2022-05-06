Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) to Issue $0.90 Quarterly Dividend

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st.

Safety Insurance Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years. Safety Insurance Group has a dividend payout ratio of 76.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

SAFT stock opened at $87.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.19. Safety Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $74.45 and a 52 week high of $93.18.

Safety Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SAFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $226.42 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.56%.

In other Safety Insurance Group news, VP Stephen Albert Varga sold 669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $54,677.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James Berry sold 756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total value of $62,732.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,571 shares of company stock valued at $129,575 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,178,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Safety Insurance Group by 188.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 50,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 32,781 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Safety Insurance Group by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,240,000 after acquiring an additional 31,367 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 532,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,275,000 after buying an additional 16,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $523,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Safety Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

