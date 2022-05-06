Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (SAFT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.90 on June 15th

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st.

Safety Insurance Group has increased its dividend by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years. Safety Insurance Group has a dividend payout ratio of 76.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

Shares of SAFT stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.52. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,087. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.19. Safety Insurance Group has a one year low of $74.45 and a one year high of $93.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Safety Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SAFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $226.42 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Safety Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, VP James Berry sold 756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total transaction of $62,732.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Albert Varga sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $54,677.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,571 shares of company stock valued at $129,575 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAFT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Safety Insurance Group (Get Rating)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

