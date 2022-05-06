Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,670 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,712 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 149,143 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $37,902,000 after acquiring an additional 13,096 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 281 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 957.4% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. Bank of America reduced their target price on Salesforce from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $375.00 target price on Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Salesforce from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.50.

CRM stock opened at $172.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $198.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.26. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.61, for a total value of $399,303.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,021,842,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.17, for a total value of $4,403,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,035 shares of company stock worth $32,854,464 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

