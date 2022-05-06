Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Downgraded to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer lowered shares of Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SBH. DA Davidson cut their price target on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sally Beauty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.70.

Shares of SBH stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.79. 22,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,558,291. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.20 and its 200-day moving average is $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.34. Sally Beauty has a 52 week low of $14.35 and a 52 week high of $25.66.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 125.54% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $911.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Sally Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sally Beauty will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 43.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 65.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

