Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 59.67% and a negative return on equity of 69.28%. The firm had revenue of $210.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.10) EPS. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis.

SRPT opened at $71.69 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $101.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 87,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,838,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 221.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

SRPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.17.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

