Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Bought by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,804,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 405,506 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger accounts for approximately 1.2% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned 0.13% of Schlumberger worth $54,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 12.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 206,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 22,872 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 18.8% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 26,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 49.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 39,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 13,177 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 7.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 452,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,583,000 after purchasing an additional 31,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Shares of NYSE SLB traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,988,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,153,116. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $46.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $60.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 1.91.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.02%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

In other Schlumberger news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $224,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,101,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,080,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pierre Chereque sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $410,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,571,702 shares of company stock worth $227,621,630 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.10.

Schlumberger Profile (Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.