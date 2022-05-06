Schroders (LON:SDRC) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,964.16

Schroders plc (LON:SDRC – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,964.16 ($24.54) and traded as high as GBX 2,420 ($30.23). Schroders shares last traded at GBX 2,395 ($29.92), with a volume of 23,052 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market cap of £6.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,974.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,176.80.
About Schroders (LON:SDRC)
