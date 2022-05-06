Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Sold by Retirement Group LLC

Retirement Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHR. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 217,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,195,000 after purchasing an additional 49,020 shares during the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 23,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 14,558 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 698,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,528,000 after buying an additional 28,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

SCHR stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.35. 60,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,947,974. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $57.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.75.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.