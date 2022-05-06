Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by Appleton Group LLC

Appleton Group LLC lessened its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 279,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,575 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up about 20.5% of Appleton Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Appleton Group LLC owned 0.19% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $20,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shearwater Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 603.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

SCHV stock opened at $68.17 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $66.24 and a twelve month high of $74.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.27 and its 200-day moving average is $71.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

