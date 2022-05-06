Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $47.69

Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $47.69 and last traded at $47.80, with a volume of 3925 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.64.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.58.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 101.1% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.