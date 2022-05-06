Scotiabank Boosts AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target to C$50.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 62.23% from the stock’s previous close.

ACQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares downgraded AutoCanada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$52.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC lifted their target price on AutoCanada from C$46.00 to C$46.50 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cormark set a C$55.00 target price on AutoCanada in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on AutoCanada from C$87.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$57.38.

Shares of TSE:ACQ traded up C$1.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$30.82. The company had a trading volume of 133,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,658. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$32.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$36.16. The stock has a market cap of C$823.11 million and a PE ratio of 5.46. AutoCanada has a 1-year low of C$26.80 and a 1-year high of C$59.26.

AutoCanada ( TSE:ACQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.11 billion. On average, research analysts expect that AutoCanada will post 4.4999999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoCanada news, Director Barry Lee James purchased 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$32.94 per share, with a total value of C$51,063.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,417 shares in the company, valued at C$639,671.71.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

