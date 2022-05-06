Scotiabank Boosts AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target to C$50.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 62.23% from the stock’s previous close.
ACQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares downgraded AutoCanada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$52.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC lifted their target price on AutoCanada from C$46.00 to C$46.50 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cormark set a C$55.00 target price on AutoCanada in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on AutoCanada from C$87.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$57.38.
Shares of TSE:ACQ traded up C$1.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$30.82. The company had a trading volume of 133,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,658. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$32.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$36.16. The stock has a market cap of C$823.11 million and a PE ratio of 5.46. AutoCanada has a 1-year low of C$26.80 and a 1-year high of C$59.26.
In other AutoCanada news, Director Barry Lee James purchased 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$32.94 per share, with a total value of C$51,063.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,417 shares in the company, valued at C$639,671.71.
AutoCanada Company Profile (Get Rating)
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.
