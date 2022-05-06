Scotiabank Trims Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Target Price to C$45.50

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$45.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on POW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. CIBC dropped their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Power Co. of Canada to C$48.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Power Co. of Canada currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$46.06.

Shares of POW opened at C$37.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$25.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.70. Power Co. of Canada has a 12-month low of C$35.83 and a 12-month high of C$44.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$38.49 and its 200 day moving average price is C$40.72. The company has a current ratio of 19.91, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.67.

Power Co. of Canada ( TSE:POW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The financial services provider reported C$0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$19.48 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.6500002 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Power Co. of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Power Co. of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 43.02%.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

