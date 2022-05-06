Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 42.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.64 earnings per share.

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded down $6.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.16. The company had a trading volume of 7,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,928. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.54. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a twelve month low of $98.61 and a twelve month high of $247.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 37.08%.

SMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.11.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 2,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $261,294.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,612.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 27.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

