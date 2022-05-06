Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.05-4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.85-6.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.90 billion.

NYSE:SEE traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.63. 10,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,459. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.70 and its 200-day moving average is $65.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Sealed Air has a 1-year low of $53.87 and a 1-year high of $70.72.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.19. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 355.49% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.10%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sealed Air from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Sealed Air from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on Sealed Air from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.92.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Sealed Air by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth about $3,001,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Sealed Air by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,201,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,067,000 after purchasing an additional 26,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

