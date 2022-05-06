Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) PT Raised to C$8.00 at CIBC

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Rating) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$8.50 price target on shares of Secure Energy Services and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$7.87.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Shares of TSE:SES opened at C$6.81 on Monday. Secure Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$3.73 and a 52 week high of C$6.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.99. The company has a market cap of C$2.11 billion and a PE ratio of -7.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.68.

Secure Energy Services ( TSE:SES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$327.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$318.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Secure Energy Services will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a $0.0075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This is a boost from Secure Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.45%.

In other news, Director Rene Amirault sold 77,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.19, for a total value of C$404,311.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 436,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,263,737.87. Also, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 5,005 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.39, for a total transaction of C$26,976.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$261,043.09. Insiders have sold a total of 82,920 shares of company stock valued at $431,357 in the last quarter.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.