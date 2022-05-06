SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Downgraded by Cheuvreux

Cheuvreux downgraded shares of SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 1,240 ($15.49) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEGRO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,450 ($18.11) to GBX 1,585 ($19.80) in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,350 ($16.86) to GBX 1,600 ($19.99) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SEGRO from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,500 ($18.74) to GBX 1,560 ($19.49) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,003.45.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEGXF opened at $14.77 on Tuesday. SEGRO has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.93.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

