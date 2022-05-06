Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The health services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share.

SEM stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.94. The company had a trading volume of 21,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,064. Select Medical has a 1 year low of $21.48 and a 1 year high of $43.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 16.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Select Medical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Select Medical from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEM. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,569 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 77,080 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 151,541 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 206,732 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 71,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

