SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SelectQuote had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $275.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. SelectQuote’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of SLQT stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.57. The company had a trading volume of 77,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 10.15 and a current ratio of 10.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average of $6.39. The company has a market capitalization of $421.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.32. SelectQuote has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $30.51.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on SelectQuote from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on SelectQuote from $13.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SelectQuote from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on SelectQuote from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SelectQuote presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.56.
SelectQuote Company Profile (Get Rating)
SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance policies to consumers from various insurance carriers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related policies, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; term life policies; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.
