Service Co. International (SCI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Service Co. International has raised its dividend by an average of 9.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Service Co. International has a payout ratio of 30.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Service Co. International to earn $3.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.2%.

NYSE:SCI opened at $69.54 on Friday. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $72.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.91 and a 200-day moving average of $65.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.73.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.36. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Service Co. International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $394.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 325.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

