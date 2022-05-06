Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust which buys, owns and leases hotels primarily in United States. Service Properties Trust, formerly known as Hospitality Properties Trust, is based in MA, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Service Properties Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Service Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a market perform rating on the stock.

Shares of Service Properties Trust stock opened at $6.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.09. Service Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $15.39.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.67). Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 36.41% and a negative return on equity of 30.99%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Service Properties Trust will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 598,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,734,000 after acquiring an additional 190,582 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,014,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,778,000 after purchasing an additional 342,803 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

About Service Properties Trust (Get Rating)

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

