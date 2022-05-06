Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shenandoah Telecommunications Company is a holding company which provides a broad range of telecommunications services through its operating subsidiaries. The Company’s operating subsidiaries provide local telephone, cable, Internet access, interexchange facilities, cellular and PCS services, along with many other associated services. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. BWS Financial cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.25 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.67.

SHEN stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,725. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.39. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $61.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.36.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 378.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Christopher E. French acquired 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $201,448.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 200,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,251.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,848,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,132,000 after buying an additional 263,142 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,491,000 after buying an additional 86,841 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after acquiring an additional 113,516 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 807,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,016,000 after acquiring an additional 115,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,510,000 after acquiring an additional 9,035 shares during the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

