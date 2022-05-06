ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Receives $222.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $222.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SWAV shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on ShockWave Medical from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on ShockWave Medical from $258.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $210.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th.

In related news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.38, for a total transaction of $9,802,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.36, for a total transaction of $99,262.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,458,839.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,242 shares of company stock worth $16,799,585. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $139.00 on Tuesday. ShockWave Medical has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $249.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.40 and a 200 day moving average of $181.16.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $84.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.27 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ShockWave Medical will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

