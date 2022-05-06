Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Cut to $650.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $1,000.00 to $650.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

SHOP has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Shopify from $900.00 to $800.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Shopify from $1,450.00 to $800.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $840.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Shopify from $978.00 to $882.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,017.58.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $413.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify has a twelve month low of $395.86 and a twelve month high of $1,762.92. The company has a market cap of $52.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $598.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,021.89.

Shopify’s stock is set to split on Wednesday, June 29th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, April 11th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.59. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 63.20%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 12.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 6.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,830,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,008,000. Finally, Rinet Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 49.1% in the third quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

