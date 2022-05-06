Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Shore Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years. Shore Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 25.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Shore Bancshares to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.9%.

NASDAQ:SHBI opened at $20.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.15. Shore Bancshares has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $23.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.87.

Shore Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SHBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 17.67%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shore Bancshares will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $320,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SHBI. Zacks Investment Research cut Shore Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Shore Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

