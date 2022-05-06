Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Epwin Group (LON:EPWN)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Epwin Group (LON:EPWN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Shares of LON:EPWN opened at GBX 86 ($1.07) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.27, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.15. Epwin Group has a 1 year low of GBX 84.98 ($1.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 121.60 ($1.52). The stock has a market capitalization of £124.63 million and a P/E ratio of 10.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 91.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 101.50.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a GBX 2.35 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Epwin Group’s previous dividend of $1.75. Epwin Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

In other Epwin Group news, insider Shaun M. Smith bought 10,000 shares of Epwin Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 93 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of £9,300 ($11,617.74).

Epwin Group Company Profile

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution. The company offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite decking products and panels; glass reinforced plastic prefabricated components, such as door canopies, dormers, chimneys, copings, bay window canopies, and bespoke components; fascias and cladding systems; rainwater, soil, and underground drainage products; bathroom panels/wall boards; and insulated glazing units.

