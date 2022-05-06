Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for i(x) Net Zero (LON:IX)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of i(x) Net Zero (LON:IX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports.

i(x) Net Zero stock opened at GBX 34 ($0.42) on Tuesday. has a 1-year low of GBX 35 ($0.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 78 ($0.97). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 68.77.

In other i(x) Net Zero news, insider Steven Michael Oyer acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.92) per share, with a total value of £740 ($924.42).

I(X) Net Zero PLC operates as an investment company with focus on energy transition and sustainability in the built environment. The company also operates as a broker/dealer and provides investment banking services to its clients. Its services consist of placement agent and related advisory services.

