Short Interest in Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF) Drops By 17.5%

Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,300 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the March 31st total of 52,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 344,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS HECOF opened at $0.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.06. Global Helium has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $2.50.
Global Helium Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global Helium (HECOF)
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Uber Fails To Impress
Receive News & Ratings for Global Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Helium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.