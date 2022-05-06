Short Interest in Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF) Drops By 17.5%

Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,300 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the March 31st total of 52,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 344,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HECOF opened at $0.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.06. Global Helium has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $2.50.

Global Helium Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of helium in North America and internationally. Its flagship project comprises three helium exploration permits covering an area of 85,000 hectares located in the helium fairway in southern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as First Helium Corp.

