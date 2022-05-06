Short Interest in Österreichische Post AG (OTCMKTS:OERCF) Decreases By 18.0%

Österreichische Post AG (OTCMKTS:OERCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 353,100 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the March 31st total of 430,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:OERCF opened at $41.25 on Friday. Österreichische Post has a twelve month low of $41.25 and a twelve month high of $55.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.87.

Österreichische Post AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and parcel services in Austria, Turkey, Germany, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: Mail, Parcel & Logistics, and Retail & Bank. The Mail division engages in the collection, sorting, and delivery of letters and document shipments, addressed and unaddressed direct mail, and newspapers and magazines, as well as online services, such as e-letter and cross-media solutions; and physical and digital services in customer communications and document processing.

