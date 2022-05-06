Short Interest in Österreichische Post AG (OTCMKTS:OERCF) Decreases By 18.0%

Österreichische Post AG (OTCMKTS:OERCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 353,100 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the March 31st total of 430,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:OERCF opened at $41.25 on Friday. Österreichische Post has a twelve month low of $41.25 and a twelve month high of $55.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.87.
Österreichische Post Company Profile (Get Rating)
