Showcase Price Reaches $0.0016 on Major Exchanges (SHO)

Showcase (SHO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. Showcase has a total market capitalization of $40,222.57 and $4,129.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Showcase has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One Showcase coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 81.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.18 or 0.00262013 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002782 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.14 or 0.00214621 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $170.24 or 0.00473619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00039488 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,877.06 or 1.97190260 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Showcase

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Showcase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

