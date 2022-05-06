Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.65-$3.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $835-$850 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $842.26 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SSTK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shutterstock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Shutterstock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shutterstock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.75.

SSTK stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,437. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.25. Shutterstock has a one year low of $65.49 and a one year high of $128.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.30.

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $199.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.01 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shutterstock will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.34%.

In other Shutterstock news, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 1,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $138,230.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 30,873 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.72, for a total transaction of $2,893,417.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,352 shares of company stock valued at $15,888,596. 37.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTK. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 67,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,328,000 after acquiring an additional 22,519 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Shutterstock by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,287,000 after buying an additional 24,235 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Shutterstock by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,970,000 after buying an additional 8,344 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 9,143 shares during the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

