Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of SIEB stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.06. 13,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,351. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Siebert Financial has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $6.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.74 million, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of -0.41.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.74 million for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 11.39%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Siebert Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Siebert Financial by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Siebert Financial by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 29,931 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Siebert Financial by 395.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 43,439 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Siebert Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 61.97% of the company’s stock.

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

