Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of SIEB stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.06. 13,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,351. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Siebert Financial has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $6.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.74 million, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of -0.41.
Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.74 million for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 11.39%.
About Siebert Financial (Get Rating)
Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.
