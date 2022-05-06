Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $141.34 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) to post sales of $141.34 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $139.10 million to $142.50 million. Sierra Wireless reported sales of $108.06 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full year sales of $587.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $582.00 million to $592.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $636.00 million, with estimates ranging from $625.20 million to $643.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sierra Wireless.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $149.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.58 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 18.81% and a negative return on equity of 16.11%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Sierra Wireless from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $18.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

NASDAQ:SWIR traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.48. The stock had a trading volume of 219,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,919. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.81. Sierra Wireless has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $20.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 3.2% in the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,990,875 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $77,358,000 after buying an additional 156,557 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 422.8% in the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,227,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,032,000 after buying an additional 992,999 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,018,414 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,945,000 after buying an additional 7,834 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 12.5% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,000,994 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,629,000 after buying an additional 111,200 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 1.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 695,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,550,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the period. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

