Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Downgraded by Needham & Company LLC to “Hold”

Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

SIMO has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen increased their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Roth Capital lowered Silicon Motion Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $135.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.13.

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.03. 94,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,747. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1-year low of $58.86 and a 1-year high of $98.65. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.66.

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.35. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $242.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 34.85%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 89.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

