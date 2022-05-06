Silver One Resources (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. 157,125 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 262,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.34.

Silver One Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SLVRF)

Silver One Resources Inc, through its subsidiary, acquires, explores for, and develops silver properties in Mexico, Canada, and the United States. The company holds an option to acquire a 100%-interest in its flagship project the Candelaria Silver project located in Nevada. It also holds interests in the Peñasco Quemado in the state of Sonora, La Frazada in the state of Nayarit, and Pluton in the state of Durango.

