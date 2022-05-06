Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Upgraded to Overweight by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $33.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $30.00.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SBGI. Benchmark reduced their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.20.
NASDAQ SBGI traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $23.73. 41,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,869. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.51. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.07 and a fifty-two week high of $35.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.33.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.33%.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter worth $5,047,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,084,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000.
Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.
