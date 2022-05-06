Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Receives $7.24 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.24.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:SIRI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.07. 20,953,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,982,803. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.34 and its 200-day moving average is $6.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96. Sirius XM has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $7.29.

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 49.74% and a net margin of 15.90%. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

In other news, Director James P. Holden sold 56,233 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $349,206.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $333,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

