Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $118.77 Million

Analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) will post sales of $118.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $129.54 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $108.80 million. Six Flags Entertainment posted sales of $82.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Six Flags Entertainment.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $317.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.33 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 190.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.00) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $81,453,000. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $63,657,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 244.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,578,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,700 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 324.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,283,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,657,000 after acquiring an additional 981,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $30,040,000. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SIX traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $34.93. 51,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,321,605. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.39. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 2.22. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12 month low of $33.98 and a 12 month high of $47.61.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Six Flags Entertainment (SIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.