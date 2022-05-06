Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Skillz’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Skillz reported earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skillz will report full-year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.60). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.53). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Skillz.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $93.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.87 million. Skillz had a negative net margin of 47.22% and a negative return on equity of 37.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SKLZ shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Skillz from $25.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Skillz from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Skillz from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.45.

Shares of SKLZ stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.06. 361,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,971,752. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $844.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average is $5.92. Skillz has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $24.88.

In other news, Director Jerome Leon Bruckheimer acquired 101,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.46 per share, with a total value of $248,988.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harry Sloan acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $227,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Skillz by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,055,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,023,000 after acquiring an additional 7,832,795 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Skillz by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,089,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253,320 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skillz by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,531,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,937 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skillz by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,535,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Skillz by 659.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,479,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,526,000 after buying an additional 1,284,350 shares during the period. 44.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

