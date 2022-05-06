SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Price Target Cut to $75.00

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho started coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of SL Green Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.28.

Shares of SL Green Realty stock opened at $69.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.21 and its 200 day moving average is $76.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.40. SL Green Realty has a 1 year low of $66.50 and a 1 year high of $85.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 57.70% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $187.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $275,223.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 3,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $282,946.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,356,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,764,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $700,126,000 after purchasing an additional 635,270 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $22,381,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 804,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,249,000 after buying an additional 270,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 933.9% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 273,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,419,000 after buying an additional 247,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

