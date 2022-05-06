Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Price Target Raised to C$37.00 at National Bank Financial

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SCCAF. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Sleep Country Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$45.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.14.

Shares of SCCAF remained flat at $$19.64 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.52. Sleep Country Canada has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $31.56.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

