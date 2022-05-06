Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $24.40

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$24.40 and last traded at C$24.47, with a volume of 38890 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$24.88.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZZZ. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$45.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$47.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$35.00 to C$29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sleep Country Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$37.57.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$33.24.

Sleep Country Canada ( TSE:ZZZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.69 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$271.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$245.35 million. Equities analysts forecast that Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. will post 3.1000001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from Sleep Country Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile (TSE:ZZZ)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.