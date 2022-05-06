Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) PT Lowered to C$32.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$32.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZZZ. Scotiabank upped their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upgraded Sleep Country Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$38.00.

Shares of Sleep Country Canada stock traded up C$0.08 on Friday, hitting C$27.30. The stock had a trading volume of 127,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,838. The stock has a market cap of C$1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38. Sleep Country Canada has a twelve month low of C$24.40 and a twelve month high of C$41.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$27.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.24.

Sleep Country Canada ( TSE:ZZZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$271.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$245.35 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sleep Country Canada will post 3.1000001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

