Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) PT Raised to C$46.00

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$35.00 to C$29.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$45.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$33.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$47.00 to C$39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sleep Country Canada presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$37.57.

Shares of ZZZ opened at C$27.22 on Monday. Sleep Country Canada has a 12-month low of C$24.40 and a 12-month high of C$41.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.88 and its 200 day moving average price is C$33.24.

Sleep Country Canada ( TSE:ZZZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$271.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$245.35 million. Equities research analysts expect that Sleep Country Canada will post 3.1000001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This is an increase from Sleep Country Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.77%.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

