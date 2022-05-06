Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CREG stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.60. 19,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,657. Smart Powerr has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $10.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.77.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Smart Powerr stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of Smart Powerr as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the recycling energy business in China. The company designs, finances, constructs, installs, operates, and transfers waste energy recycling projects to mid- to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses. It provides waste pressure-to-energy solutions, including the Blast Furnace Top Gas Recovery Turbine Unit, a system that utilizes high pressure gas emitted from the blast furnace top to drive turbine units and generate electricity; and waste heat-to-energy solutions, such as heat power generation projects for applications in cement, steel, coking coal, and nonferrous metal industries, which collect the residual heat from various manufacturing processes.

