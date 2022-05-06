SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) Receives C$41.38 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$41.38.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SNC shares. CIBC decreased their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. TD Securities decreased their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

SNC-Lavalin Group stock opened at C$24.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.20. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 12 month low of C$24.70 and a 12 month high of C$38.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$29.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$30.48. The firm has a market cap of C$4.39 billion and a PE ratio of 6.58.

SNC-Lavalin Group ( TSE:SNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C($0.25). The business had revenue of C$1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 2.0500001 EPS for the current year.

In other SNC-Lavalin Group news, Director Ian L. Edwards sold 4,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.43, for a total value of C$130,683.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$114,405.52. Also, Senior Officer Alan James Cullens sold 1,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.43, for a total value of C$48,135.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$156,516.49.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.