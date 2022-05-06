SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) PT Lowered to C$45.00 at Scotiabank

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.73.

Shares of SNCAF stock traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021. SNC-Lavalin Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.11.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

