SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $24.14

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$24.14 and last traded at C$24.27, with a volume of 76600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$24.99.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. CIBC lowered their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$41.57.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.20. The company has a market cap of C$4.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$29.59 and a 200 day moving average of C$30.48.

SNC-Lavalin Group ( TSE:SNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C($0.25). The company had revenue of C$1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.83 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. will post 2.0500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. SNC-Lavalin Group’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

In related news, Director Ian L. Edwards sold 4,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.43, for a total transaction of C$130,683.97. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$114,405.52. Also, Senior Officer Alan James Cullens sold 1,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.43, for a total transaction of C$48,135.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,144 shares in the company, valued at C$156,516.49.

About SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

